Detectives believe car could 'hold the key' to Sheffield shooting

Detectives investigating after shots were fired at homes in Sheffield believe a car could 'hold the key' to solving the case.

Shocked residents reported hearing the sound of machine gun fire on Bransby Street, in Upperthorpe, on Wednesday, April 18, just after 11pm.

No one is believed to have been injured but the windows of two neighbouring houses - one of which was occupied by an 84-year-old woman - were hit by bullets.

Police today appealed for information about a dirty red or dark coloured small hatchback believed to be linked to the shooting.

Detective Sergeant Mitchell Leach said: "Thankfully members of the public have been forthcoming with information and supportive of police efforts, but we believe this dirty red or dark coloured small hatchback with roof bars may hold the key to determining who is responsible for this serious offence. It’s imperative that we trace the vehicle and apprehend the offender.

"Forensic work has been completed and our team has spoken to local residents in establishing what happened, but we feel there may be vital information out there and we need your help if you saw the car or know who might be responsible for firing at the houses. Serious incidents of this nature are rare and we are working hard to establish what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1169 of April 18, 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.