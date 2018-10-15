Desperate homeless woman pleads with a judge to be jailed for longer after Mamba and supervision offences

A desperate homeless woman pleaded to be jailed for longer than 14 days after she had breached a supervision order and was sentenced for being caught with the zombie drug Mamba.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 10 how Teresa Spencer, 41, of no fixed abode, had failed to attend probation meetings after her release from prison for a previous offence and she was also being dealt with for possessing the cannabinoid, class B controlled drug Mamba in Chesterfield.

Court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She was spoken to by police officers for a dissimilar matter and she had an item in her hand and she went to throw it away and police recovered this and it was Mamba.

“She admitted paying £20 for the drug and it was for personal use and she had fallen back into drugs having been clean for a while.”

READ MORE: Here’s the latest round-up of who has appeared before from Chesterfield magistrates

The court heard that Spencer’s drug offence in April pre-dated a court hearing in May when she was jailed for four weeks and released under post sentence supervision but she failed to attend a probation appointment.

Spencer pleaded guilty to breaching her post sentence supervision and admitted possessing the class B drug Mamba.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Spencer had not gone to the probation service appointment because an ex-partner who lives near the probation office had threatened her.

Spencer had hoped this information would have been fed back to the probation service but this was not done, according to Ms Sargent.

Ms Sargent added: “She is disappointed the maximum custodial sentence is 14 days because it will do little to assist her because it will not have a long-term effect.

“She is desperate for a period of custody and disappointed and upset it is going to be just 14 days.

“She will take these 14 days and appreciate being out of the area but she does not know anywhere else than Chesterfield and there are people who will exploit her.”

District Judge Andrew Davison explained he could not give a greater sentence than 14 days because of the modest amount of drugs involved.

He added that this drugs offence also dated back to April and pre-dated her subsequent custodial sentence.

However, he was able to sentence Spencer to 14 days of custody after she had breached her post sentence supervision.

She was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

As Spencer was led away she said: “Fourteen days is not enough. I need at least 28 days.”