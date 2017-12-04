Derelict pub set alight in Doncaster

A derelict pub in Doncaster went up in flames in an arson attack.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at the Red Lion, Bank Street, Mexborough, at 9.15pm on Saturday and found the building well alight.

Crews from Dearne, Edlington, Rotherham and Doncaster dealt with the incident and remained at the scene until 1am on Sunday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.