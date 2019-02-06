Derbyshire teacher rejoices after being crowned winner of BBC talent search

A Derbyshire teacher is dancing with joy after winning a contest aimed at getting youngsters more physically active throughout the day.

Ryan Smith, who teaches at Stonelow Junior School in Dronfield, has secured the top spot in the BBC's Super Movers teacher talent search.

As winner, he has now produced a Brain Booster video - which is available on the BBC Sport website here for all to see and use - featuring a song and dance routine to inspire primary school pupils to learn about inverted commas.

Along with being educational, the video also aims to get children up and active - while having fun.

Ryan, who teaches the year three class and is also PE co-ordinator at the school, went to the BBC Studios in Salford to film the video.

The 30-year-old, of Tapton, said: "It's been one of the best experiences of my life.

"I'll always look back and remember what a fantastic time it was.

"As a teacher and PE co-ordinator, my mission is to get as many kids as possible enjoying being more active - and this was the perfect way to do it."

He said the pupils at Stonelow 'absolutely love' his video and have proudly shown it to their friends and family.

Ryan found out he had won the competition when the school had a surprise visit from Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

"I was gobsmacked," he said.

"I just wish I could apply again and do it all over."