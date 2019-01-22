Derbyshire motorist admitted careless driving after biker suffered horrific injuries in a collision

A motorist has admitted driving without due care and attention after she was involved in a collision which left a motorcyclist seriously injured with multiple fractures.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 16 how Amy Rodd, 26, of Hopping Hill. Milford, Belper, had been turning her car when the collision happened with a Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction on the A6 Derby Road, at Milford.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The motorcycle was travelling with a pillion passenger from Belper to Derby and Miss Rodd was travelling in the opposite direction and as she was trying to find a parking place she slowed, indicated and turned right into the entrance of a car park and crossed paths with the motorcycle which hit the nearside of her vehicle.”

Mrs Bickley added that the impact caused the motorcyclist and his pillion passenger to be thrown from the motorcycle into the road and Rodd’s airbag was deployed but she was uninjured.

Rodd told police she had pulled into the car park and thought the car had stalled and her airbag went off during the collision on September 26.

The motorcyclist suffered numerous injuries, according to Mrs Bickley, including a smashed left arm, a fractured right arm and wrist, a fractured hip, two fractured ribs and swollen blood vessels in his neck.

Mrs Bickley said that the motorcyclist needed surgery and spent two weeks in a trauma unit and could not be discharged from hospital until October 20.

She added that the injuries were so serious the motorcyclist has been forced to use a wheelchair to get about and he may need further operations.

The pillion passenger, who is the motorcyclist’s partner, suffered a fractured finger and a gash to her left leg, according to Mrs Bickley, and she has been left suffering nightmares.

Rodd pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

She told the court: “I was turning into the car park and saw a car in the distance and I did not see a motorbike at all.

“And I thought I had enough time to take the turn and there was a group of people in front of me so I stopped.”

Magistrates fined her £269 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Her driving record was also endorsed with nine points.

The court heard that a separate civil action claim for compensation is underway.