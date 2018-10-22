Derbyshire man trapped his ex’s hand in a door and fractured a thumb and a finger

A man trapped his ex-partner’s hand in a door and fractured a thumb and a finger after he tried to stop her getting out of her home after a bust-up.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 18 how Bradley Boyle, 24, of Bakestone Moor, Whitwell, admitted he had assaulted his ex as he pushed the door shut and trapped her fingers.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The complainant went out drinking with her mother and friends to celebrate her birthday and Mr Boyle was at her property looking after her son.”

Mrs Haslam added that when the complainant later woke at home Boyle was looking over her and he asked who the man was with her son in a photo.

The defendant became aggressive towards the complainant, according to Mrs Haslam, and she had wanted him out of the house at Welbeck Street, Creswell.

Mrs Haslam said: “She opened the front door and tried to walk out but he slammed the door shut with both hands and she was trapped between the door and the door frame.

“It was reckless, trapping her hand in the door. She opened the back door and went to a friend’s house.”

The court heard that Boyle’s ex partner suffered had suffered a fractured thumb and index finger.

Boyle pleaded guilty to committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on August 11.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said the couple had already undergone a fairly, friendly break-up.

He added that Boyle had volunteered to babysit on the evening in question but when his ex-partner came home in drink they argued and this continued in the morning.

Mr Brint claimed Boyle had tried to stop his partner from going outside so early in the morning and when he shut the door he was unaware she had put her hand in the door frame but he accepted he had acted recklessly.

Magistrates sentenced Boyle to an 18 month community order with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Boyle was also fined £130 and ordered to pay £500 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.