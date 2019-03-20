Derbyshire care home celebrates after receiving glowing report

A Derbyshire care home is celebrating after receiving a glowing report from a Government watchdog.

April Park on West Street, Eckington, has been rated as good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a recent inspection.

The CQC report found that the home provides high standards of care for residents.

It also deemed it to be safe, effective, responsive and well-led.

The inspectors were full of praise for staff at April Park, highlighting the kind ways in which they provide care for people living at the home.

This sentiment was echoed by residents and their relatives who made remarks such as 'I'd give a gold star for kindness. The staff are interested in you' and 'I think it's a lovely place. My relative came in for respite and asked if they could stay'.

The report also reflected the home's dedication to celebrating residents' special occasions, including a recent 100th birthday where the staff organised for the football fan to have a special tour of their local club.

The April Park team has also involved residents in a number of popular activities, including quizzes, bingo, baking pizza and cakes, and trips out to the seaside in the summer.

Gail Wardle, home manager at April Park, said: "We are delighted with our great CQC report, which is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each and every member of our team puts in, day in day out."

Liz Whyte, managing director at HC-One - which owns the home - said: "April Park's CQC rating is fantastic news.

"I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report."

