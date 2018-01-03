Deputy Lord Mayor of Sheffield goes on the run as part of Channel 4 reality show Hunted

Have your say

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Sheffield has been on the run across Britain for Channel 4 reality television programme.

Councillor Magid Magid went on the run from a team of expert hunters last year as part of the show Hunted.

Viewers will see him bid to remain untraced for 25 days, while being hunted by an elite team of 30 hunters, drawn from some of the world’s best investigators and led by former Scotland Yard detective chief Peter Bleksley.

The hunters will be equipped with sniffer dogs, drones, helicopters and Scotland Yard technology.

Turning his back on home comforts to go on the run, Coun Magid and other contestant are each given a bank card with access to £100 and a cameraman who discreetly follows their every move.

They must avoid CCTV, ATMs and phone calls in a bid to remain untraced for 25 days and win a share of £100,000.

Coun Magid, a member of the Green party, has represented the Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward since May 2016.

He tweeted: "So yeah... This is happening: #Hunted Thursday 9pm C4."

The series will begin on Thursday night at 9pm.

Coun Magid has been contacted for comment.