Deported Doncaster shoplifter came back to UK undetected to continue crime wave

A foreign criminal deported for shoplifting in Doncaster managed to walk back into the UK and continue his crime wave.

Eriks Gindra arrived on a boat from Ireland and went through passport control without being stopped, a court heard.

The 40-year-old, who has 25 convictions in the UK for 49 offences, was then caught stealing four pairs of jeans from a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Derby, arrested and bailed by the police.

But checks revealed that he should not have been in the country after being deported in 2014 and he was later arrested.

He is now likely to be deported again after serving a prison sentence for the latest offence.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court heard Gindra was twice turned away from re-entering the UK in just over a week in 2016.

Gindra has 25 convictions for 49 offences, of which 33 are for shop theft.

Most of them have taken place in Derby but he has convictions for shoplifting in Nottingham, Doncaster, Leeds, Barnsley and the Huddersfield area.

It was not revealed in court which country Gindra was from or where he was deported to in 2012.

But when asked in court, through a Russian interpreter, what his nationality was he said: "Gypsy.”

Magistrates jailed him for eight weeks and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £115 victim surcharge.