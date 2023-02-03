News you can trust since 1887
My Account
Dementia support company raises £400 for Lost Chord UK

Relish, the company that supplies products specifically designed for people living with dementia, has raised £400 for leading South Yorkshire charity Lost Chord UK.

By John HighfieldContributor
2 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 4:41pm
Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare Langan
Throughout December, Relish donated five per cent of its online UK radio sales to support the work that dementia and music charity Lost Chord UK does every year in residential homes and day centres and at pop-up events, both across the region and nationally.

“Because Relish is a company working specifically in the field of dementia and because our services are all about supporting people living with dementia, this made the perfect Christmas partnership,” said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare Langan.

“The work Lost Chord UK musicians do every day via all our different platforms is a constant reminder of the positive power of music in reaching out to people living with dementia.

“How wonderful that by buying a radio from the Relish range, people were able to support the Lost Chord UK musicians as we look forward to expanding our programme throughout 2023.

“The fantastic amount of money that Relish raised on our behalf will be used specifically to fund our new interactive community sessions, which have been created to widen our reach beyond our base of care homes and day centres.

“We cannot thank the Relish team enough for this great gesture and we look forward to working with them again in the months ahead.”

To find out more about Relish visit relish-life.com

For more on the work of Lost Chord UK and how to become involved visit lost-chord.org.uk

South Yorkshire