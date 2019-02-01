Have your say

A delivery driver was robbed of his car in an ambush on a Sheffield estate.

The man was delivering an order to a house on Woodthorpe Road, Woodthorpe, when the keys to his car were grabbed from him.

His car, which contained his wallet and mobile phone, was then stolen.

He was ambushed at 9.15pm on Sunday, January 27.

His car was later found abandoned on nearby Aughton Crescent.

No arrests have yet been made.

A pizza delivery driver was killed in Sheffield in 2013 when he was stabbed in his heart in a robbery as he delivered an order.

Thavisha Lakindu Peiris, aged 25, who was from Sri Lanka and had just graduated from Sheffield Hallam University, was attacked in his car in Southey Crescent, Southey, after being knifed 14 times by Shamraze Khan and Kasim Ahmed.

Ahmed was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years after admitting murder.

Khan, who denied the offence, was found guilty and ordered to serve a minimum of 24 years.

The robbers killed him in a desperate bid to steal Thavisha’s mobile phone.

In 2009, Sheffield takeaway owner Safrajur Jahangir, who ran the Spice Hut on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, was shot dead as he pulled up outside a house to deliver an order placed by a bogus caller.

The 23-year-old was shot twice in his head at point blank range as he pulled up on Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe.

Detectives believe it was a pre-planned attack and that he was shot by a contract killer, who died of a drug overdose a few days later.

Six men were prosecuted over the murder but their trial collapsed after it emerged that South Yorkshire Police failed to disclose all the evidence to the accused men's defence teams.

The £1 million case was branded 'a disaster for the criminal justice system' at the time.