Delight as new building opens at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College

A new building has officially been opened at a Sheffield secondary school.

The new teaching block at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, in Handsworth is the new home for the humanities department.

The building replaces old mobile classrooms which lessons have been taught in for the last couple of years.

Building work began in September 2017 and pupils moved into the new building at the start of the current academic year.

Senior leaders at the school hope the new building will help to strengthen the school’s humanities subjects, including history and geography, which received ‘fantastic’ GCSE results.

Also situated in the new building will be the schools alternative provision facility, Phoenix, which caters for students with difficulties accessing the mainstream curriculum.

The building was officially opened by Clive Betts, Sheffield South East MP, in a special ceremony.

