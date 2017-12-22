Delicious new milkshake bar opens up at Meadowhall with some amazing flavours

Have your say

Milkshake lovers have been given an early Christmas present after the Shake Lab opened up at Meadowhall.

The Shake Lab boasts creating 'ridiculously good shakes' after going on a 'creative crusade' to reinvent the authentic classic milkshake.

Promising to use only the best ingredients in their milkshakes, the Shake Lab said their drinks have the 'best texture, temperature and taste'.

A Shake Lab spokesperson said: "Blended to perfection, what you get is rocket science… frosty, frothy, flavourful, freaking, fantasy drinks made with 100% natural ice cream and complimented with freshly crafted waffle sticks, waffle cones and hanky pan crepes - topped and stuffed with your favourite indulgent treat.

"Come hither and drink from our frothy fountain!"

The lab has a number of incredibly flavoured shakes on offer, including their signature salted caramel, Oreo, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Galaxy, Aero Mint, Daim Bar, Smarties Curly Wurly, Maltesers and Kinder Bueno.

They also have a number of cool shakes, including a popcorn shake and a peanut butter shake, as well as protein shakes, cereal shakes and fruit shakes.

The Shake Lab can be found on the Lower High Street near the Oasis Dining Quarter.

