Delays as passengers stuck on broken down train between Doncaster and Sheffield for an hour

Commuters were stranded between Swinton and Mexborough stations after a fault on the 17.05 Sheffield to Adwick service.

The broken down service has caused delays to following trains using the line between Doncaster and Sheffield.

A Northern train (stock image).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for rail firm Northern said: “Following a broken down train between Swinton and Mexborough, all lines have now reopened.

“Train services running through this stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.”