Storm Callum has well and truly arrived in Sheffield as gale force winds continue to batter the city.

The high winds have led to a number of rail lines are blocked.

Disruption is expected until around 9pm.

Travel South Yorkshire said services between Sheffield and Huddersfield via Barnsley were being disrupted.

Delays and cancellations are expected until around 9pm.

Disruption caused by a tree blocking the railway between Doncaster and Meadowhall earlier has now ended.