National Highways Yorkshire reported this morning that two lanes were closed southbound between junction 38 and junction 37 after a collision.

It tweeted a picture of the scene earlier this morning and warned drivers to allow extra time for the journeys.

A spokesman said the lanes were now re-opened and delays would gradually reduce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene on the M1 this morning near Sheffield after a crash which closed two lanes