Delays on M1 this morning after crash on motorway near Sheffield
There are delays on the M1 this morning after a serious collision on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:27 am
National Highways Yorkshire reported this morning that two lanes were closed southbound between junction 38 and junction 37 after a collision.
It tweeted a picture of the scene earlier this morning and warned drivers to allow extra time for the journeys.
A spokesman said the lanes were now re-opened and delays would gradually reduce.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for information about the incident.