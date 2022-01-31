Delays on M1 this morning after crash on motorway near Sheffield

There are delays on the M1 this morning after a serious collision on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

By David Kessen
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:27 am

National Highways Yorkshire reported this morning that two lanes were closed southbound between junction 38 and junction 37 after a collision.

It tweeted a picture of the scene earlier this morning and warned drivers to allow extra time for the journeys.

A spokesman said the lanes were now re-opened and delays would gradually reduce.

The scene on the M1 this morning near Sheffield after a crash which closed two lanes

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for information about the incident.

