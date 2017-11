Have your say

Two lanes of the M1 motorway have been closed after a multi vehicle collision.

Two lanes out of three remain closed on the M1 northbound between Junction 37 and Junction 38 (Barnsley) after the multi vehicle smash.

Emergency services are on scene and delays of half an hour are building on approach.

The M1 southbound is also closed tonight from the same Junction (J38), with traffic diverted through Barnsley itself, adding extra time onto journeys from Leeds to south of the county.