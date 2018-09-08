Delays on Doncaster stretch of motorway following multi-vehicle crash

Driver travelling on a Doncaster stretch of motorway are experiencing delays this afternoon, caused by a multi-vehicle collision.

The collision took place the M1 southbound within junction 32, near Doncaster, earlier this afternoon.

A spokesman for Highways England said on Twitter: “We need to stop all traffic on this one to clear to hard shoulder. We will be as quick as we can clearing these from the carriageway.

“Traffic is also held M18 to M1 south link.”

They added: “#TrafficOfficers have commenced clearing the vehicles from the carriageway Please be patient, we will get you back moving as quickly as possible. @SYPOperations are doing a fine job of controlling the traffic for us.”