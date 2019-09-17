Delays for motorists after collision leads to M1 closure in South Yorkshire
Motorists are facing delays this morning after a collision led to the closure of the M1 in South Yorkshire.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 11:53 am
Highways England said the southbound stretch of the M1 is closed between Junction 35a for Chapletown and J35 for Thorpe Hesley.
All the lanes have been closed while arrangements are made to remove the damaged vehicles and clear debris from the carriageway.
More to follow.