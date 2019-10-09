Delays for motorists after car ends up on roof after M1 pile-up in South Yorkshire
Motorists are facing delays this morning following a multi-vehicle collision on the M1, which left a car on its roof.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:13 am
Updated
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:13 am
The collision occurred on the southbound M1 between Junction 35A for Stocksbridge and J35 for Thorpe Hesley.
Highways England said there are delays of around six miles, with queues reaching J37.
South Yorkshire Police said: “There has been a collision on the M1 southbound between J35A and J35.
“Some lanes are blocked and this is causing significant delays.
“Please avoid the area if possible and we'll provide updates when we can.”
More to follow.