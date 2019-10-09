Delays for motorists after car ends up on roof after M1 pile-up in South Yorkshire

Motorists are facing delays this morning following a multi-vehicle collision on the M1, which left a car on its roof.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:13 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:13 am
Numerous vehicles have been involved in a collision on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning

The collision occurred on the southbound M1 between Junction 35A for Stocksbridge and J35 for Thorpe Hesley.

CRIME: Man arrested over knife point robbery at Sheffield shop

Highways England said there are delays of around six miles, with queues reaching J37.

Read More

Read More
Women hunted by police over mobile phone contract fraud in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: Police officer injured in attack at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

South Yorkshire Police said: “There has been a collision on the M1 southbound between J35A and J35.

“Some lanes are blocked and this is causing significant delays.

“Please avoid the area if possible and we'll provide updates when we can.”

More to follow.