Delays for drivers as Sheffield Parkway reduced to one lane for Sunday roadworks
Drivers on one of Sheffield’s key routes are being warned of delays this afternoon due to roadworks.
By Darren Burke
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 12:07 pm
Updated 6 minutes ago
Sheffield Parkway has been reduced to one lane on the in bound carriageway into central Sheffield while carriageway repairs take place.
The work is expected to be completed by 6pm today.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays as vehicles pass through the coned off sections.