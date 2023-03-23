Deichmann launches new store at Crystal Peaks this spring

International shoe chain Deichmann is bringing the best in stylish footwear to Crystal Peaks.

Deichmann is opening a new store at Crystal Peaks this spring

The German company which has more than 4,000 stores in 31 countries around the world, is a global success story selling 160 million pairs of shoes annually.

Still run as a family business - as it has been since the early years of the 20th century - Deichmann is now Europe’s largest shoe retailer, offering premium brand footwear from major names like Skechers, adidas, Nike, Hush Puppies and many more.

The company will open its new store in the Central Atrium at Crystal Peaks in mid May.

Simon Wilson, Managing Director for Product, Marketing and Communications for Deichmann UK said: “We’re excited to open another store in the Sheffield area.

“Our stores in the Meadowhall Shopping Centre and at The Moor are great locations for Deichmann and we look forward to welcoming more customers into our brand new store at Crystal Peaks.

“It will open in late spring, and we’ll be launching some great special offers during the launch for customers to enjoy.”

Crystal Peaks Centre Manager Lee Greenwood commented: “Deichmann is a truly global brand and one that we are excited to be welcoming to the centre.