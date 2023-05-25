Deichmann Crystal Peaks launch hailed as major success

The launch of a new store by international shoe chain Deichmann at Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks shopping centre has been hailed as a major success.

The Deichmann team get ready to welcome their first Crystal Peaks customers

The German company which has more than 4,000 stores in 31 countries around the world, sells 160 million pairs of shoes annually.

Still run as a family business - as it has been since the early years of the 20th century - Deichmann is now Europe’s largest shoe retailer, offering premium brand footwear from major names like Skechers, adidas, Nike, Hush Puppies and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the first days of trading at the new Crystal Peaks shop are said to have exceeded all expectations.

The Deichmann Crystal Peaks store has enjoyed a busy first week of trading

“We knew there was going to be a lot of interest in this important international brand coming to Crystal Peaks but we have been delighted by our customers’ response,” said Crystal Peaks Centre Manager Lee Greenwood.

“Deichmann staff enjoyed an extremely busy opening week, fully justifying their decision to come to Crystal Peaks and we know that their presence at the heart of the complex adds real value for our customers.”

Crystal Peaks Leasing Agent Nicola Harrington commented: “The past three years have been a tough trading period for everybody in the retail industry but Crystal Peaks came through the pandemic with a clear vision for the future and we are pleased to be able say that we are building that future on strong foundations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Deichmann is a truly global brand and one that we are excited to welcome to the centre, joining other top names like Sainsburys, Next, M&S, Boots, Greggs, New Look, Toy Town, Wilko, WH Smith , Holland & Barrett, Specsavers, The Works, Peacocks, Bonmarche and Superdrug.

“Crystal Peaks takes great pride in the way that it offers a blend of both top High Street brands and smaller local businesses, creating a genuine sense of community for all our visitors.

“The launch of the Deichmann store brings another top name to the centre, creating even greater variety and choice.