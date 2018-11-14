Defendant jailed for biting part of Doncaster man’s cheek off during argument

A defendant who bit part of a Doncaster man’s cheek off during an argument has been jailed for 12 months.

The incident took place in June this year, when Nicholas Wilson, 40, became embroiled in an argument with the complainant after he asked Wilson’s girlfriend for a lift in her car.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Wilson, of Thirlmere Gardens, Kirk Sandall pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding at a earlier hearing, on a basis of plea that he injured the complainant in self-defence.

This basis of plea was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

READ MORE: Doncaster motorcyclist seriously injured in collision dies

Judge Roger Thomas QC told Wilson: “The basis of plea which I’m sentencing you on is that..he got you in a headlock, and got you on to the floor.

“While you were in that position you bit out at him and bit his cheek, causing a really nasty injury.”

Prosecutor Beverley Tait said the complainant had to have 11 stitches and undergo two surgical procedures as a result of the injury he suffered in the attack.

The court heard how the complainant, who declined to give a victim personal statement, has been left with scarring to his face.

READ MORE: Are Hollywood stars Idris Elba and Dwayne Johnson stopping in for Fast and Furious movie shoot?

Stephen Littlewood, defending, told the court: “The defendant has made sufficient progress while in custody [on remand] in the sense that he is now completely clear from drugs.

“To say that he was a drug addict for quite some time, and has now managed to get himself clean.”

As he passed sentence, Judge Thomas told Wilson: “Before the complainant’s injury was dealt with by doctors, he had a gaping hole in his cheek which left him with prominent scarring.

“Everything else about the case doesn’t make your position that much the worse.”

He said Wilson would most likely be released from his 12 month sentence in a matter of weeks, having already served five months in prison on remand.

READ MORE: Popular Doncaster pub faces uncertain future after being ‘condemned’ as unsafe

– South Yorkshire Police have been asked to supply a custody image of Wilson