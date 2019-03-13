Defendant found guilty of murdering man in Sheffield knife attack 

A 24-year-old man has been found unanimously guilty of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in an alleyway next to a Sheffield pub.

It took the jury just two hours and six minutes to find Danny Trotter unanimously guilty of murdering Gavin Singleton, following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Danny Trotter will be sentenced tomorrow

Trotter fatally stabbed Mr Singleton, 32, in an attack carried out in an alleyway next to the Rawson Spring pub in Hillsborough in the early hours of September 23 last year. He died from his injuries almost two weeks later on October 6.

READ MORE: Man saw his friend being fatally stabbed in alleyway next to Sheffield pub, court told



He was also on trial for stabbing Mr Singleton’s friend, Scott Fauvel, during the same incident.

Trotter was charged with wounding with intent, but jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge of attempting to inflict grievous body harm without intent.

Gavin Singelton was fatally stabbed on September 23 last year

Mr Justice Nicklin adjourned the case until tomorrow afternoon, when Trotter will be sentenced for both charges.