Veterans gather in Sheffield to remember 40th anniversary of Falklands conflict

Napoleons Casino in Hillsborough hosted the event in appreciation of the Class of 82 Parachute Regiment and The South Atlantic Association.

Mac McPherson MBE, the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire, was in attendance, along with World War Two veterans Roy Ashton and Cyril Elliott, who both witnessed the Sheffield Blitz in December 1940 before going to serve in Europe and Africa.

Special guest speaker Rusty Firmin, a former member of B Squadron 22 SAS.

He was part of the squadron tasked with ending the Iranian Embassy siege in 1980 in which 26 employees were being held under the threat of death by terrorists who demanded the release of prisoners in Khuzestan.

Tensions escalated when the terrorists killed a hostage and threw his body out onto the street.

The SAS were ordered in and successfully ended the siege with no loss of life to hostages.

L-R Roy Ashton,LT Colonel RA McPherson MBE, Cyril Elliott

The incident also unfolded live on TV.

Each member in attendance received a bottle of port or rum as a token of appreciation.

There was also a display of some of the equipment used by soldiers during the Falklands conflict.

Some of the equipment issued to service men serving in the Falklands conflict.

She is the widow of Alan, who was a member of 3 Para who saw action on Mount Longdon during the Falklands conflict.

Paula tragically lost her brother David ‘Ozzy’ Osbourne, who was serving on HMS Sheffield, when it was struck by an Argentine Exocet Missile.

Councillor Tony Downing, who champions armed forces causes in Sheffield, was also present and said: ”I’m glad to have been invited to this great event today, remembering the 40th anniversary of the Falklands.

Rusty Firmin book signing event

“And of course our famous ship HMS Sheffield, which was torpedoed, and now we have another one on the way, which we are very proud of.

“I’m very happy and pleased to be with the veterans of the conflict, and also with the few who are left of the Normandy veterans, which is fantastic.”

As a nice gesture, City Taxis offered free taxi rides for veterans.

Rusty Firmin and Lee Green Chairman of Sheffield Parachute Association.

Group photo of guests and class of 82

Rusty Firmin guest speaker