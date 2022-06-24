The arrangement, on June 25 and 26, is centred around Armed Forces Day – Saturday June 25 – when the public can show support for currently serving military families, veterans and cadets.

To access free travel, serving personnel should wear their uniform or carry a military ID card. Veterans should carry a medal or veteran’s badge.

Current and former armed forces personnel will get free travel on Stagecoach’s Sheffield buses and supertram for two days this month, the transport operator says.

Stagecoach also offers free bus and tram travel every year for veterans and military personnel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

The commitment to free travel for the Armed Forces is supported by Stagecoach’s new employee-led Veterans Network, said a company spokesman.

The network was launched to allow Stagecoach staff to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

Stagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Force Covenant since March 2015, recognising the value of serving personnel, regular and reservists, veterans and military families to both the country and businesses across the country.

Stagecoach support Armed Forces Day

Kathryn Dawson, a Stagecoach bus driver, is co-lead for the Stagecoach Veterans Network. She previously served in the armed forces in Germany, Canada, and the Middle East, in the Royal Artillery and the Royal Logistics corps.

She said: “We know that our employees right across the country are passionate about showing their support and appreciation for our military personnel. We’re therefore really pleased to be offering free travel to help people more easily join in with the events taking place over the coming weekend.

“We are proud to have thousands of ex-forces personnel working across our business. Through our veterans network, we are able to build even further on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years and identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those who may want to come and join the company.