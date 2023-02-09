South Yorkshire MP meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following historic Parliament visit

A South Yorkshire MP has met the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Westminster Hall, following his address to Parliament.

John Healey MP, who represents the Wentworth and Dearne constituency, met Mr Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian president gave a joint address to both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall yesterday (Wednesday, February 8).

The Ukrainian president thanked Britain for its support, adding that “freedom will win” in the ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

In his first visit to the UK since the war began, Mr Zelenskyy told Parliament: “The world needs your leadership, Britain, just as it needs Ukrainian bravery.

“When the full scale invasion began, we, together with you Britain, and the United States and other allies, formed a true coalition of friends. That was very important.

“You were among those, the few who helped before the large scale invasion began – exactly as it will be necessary to do every time in the future to prevent aggression from happening.”

He also praised former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for praise, adding that Mr Johnson united others "when it seemed impossible".

Mr Zelenskyy also presented House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle with the helmet of a Ukrainian pilot.

Mr Healey, Shadow Secretary of State for Defence, met the Ukrainian leader following his address to both Houses of Parliament in the historic Westminster Hall.

Mr Healey said: “It was a pleasure to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his powerful address to both Houses of Parliament.

“His inspirational words remind us of the cost of freedom, and the value of support provided by the UK and NATO allies. We stand united in support for Ukraine, as we did a year ago.”

The president’s visit comes as it was announced that the UK will expand its training of Ukrainian forces to cover fighter jet pilots and marines.

Further sanctions are also set to be imposed on Russia.