Sheffield Remembrance: Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre Armistice Day tribute with Frecheville Royal British Legion
Shoppers and staff at Crystal Peaks paid their respects to the fallen at a ceremony on Thursday.
The Sheffield shopping centre fell silent for two minutes at the stroke of 11am on Armistice Day for peole to remember those who served in the Great War and subsequent conflicts.
A service at the centre began with members of Frecheville Royal British Legion marching into position led by Standard Bearer Phil Thicket, and Parade Commander Steve Bush.
Present was the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Christopher Jewitt and former Lord Mayor Tony Downing.
Norman Cawkwell, 88-year-old bugler performed the last post, followed by the salutation from Alan Walker of the Frecheville Royal British Legion.
“The Remembrance Day Parade is a tradition that Crystal Peaks is always extremely proud and honoured to support and we are very pleased that after last year’s Covid break, we can welcome our veterans back again,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.