Sheffield Remembrance: Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre Armistice Day tribute with Frecheville Royal British Legion

The Sheffield shopping centre fell silent for two minutes at the stroke of 11am on Armistice Day for peole to remember those who served in the Great War and subsequent conflicts.

A service at the centre began with members of Frecheville Royal British Legion marching into position led by Standard Bearer Phil Thicket, and Parade Commander Steve Bush.

Present was the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Christopher Jewitt and former Lord Mayor Tony Downing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Christopher Jewitt DL is greeted by members of Frecheville British Legion

Norman Cawkwell, 88-year-old bugler performed the last post, followed by the salutation from Alan Walker of the Frecheville Royal British Legion.

“The Remembrance Day Parade is a tradition that Crystal Peaks is always extremely proud and honoured to support and we are very pleased that after last year’s Covid break, we can welcome our veterans back again,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

Remembering the fallen at Sheffield's Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre with bugler Norman Cawkwell, 88, right

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Christopher Jewitt DL with the greeting party at Cryral Peaks Shopping Centre - Pat Davey, Coun Tony Downing, H Hall and A Walker.

The Crystal Peaks RBL parade

Members of the Royal British Legion at Crystal Peaks

RBL members at Crystal Peaks