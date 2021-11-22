Councillor Denise Fox and Councillor Anne Murphy receive certificates and life time membership of Home Hess.

Home Mess, an armed forces charity based on Farm Road, Sheffield, held an open day on Saturday, November 13, featuring entertainment by a wartime singer performing songs from the era.

Anthony Cooper said “We are not only remembering those who fell in the world wars and subsequent conflicts.

“We're honouring three former Lord Mayors with lifetime membership of the charity for their support of veterans’ interests.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Lister ,served in The REME

Former Sheffield Lord Mayors Anne Murphy and Denise Fox were able to receive their life memberships of Home Mess, which has been in existence for seven years supporting veterans from all three services.

Councillor Fox said: “We're really honoured to be awarded this certificate today acknowledging the fact that we support them, and we want to say thank you very much to all the people involved in awarding the certificate.”

She went on to invite members of the public to view a plaque unveiled to honour Sheffield Pals, who signed up for service, and many of whom didn’t return form the First World War.

Councillor Murphy said: “It is a real honour. It’s a privilege being sat with you all this afternoon.

Jack Johnson served with Army Ordnance Corp

“It’s a long time since we’ve been able to get together because of the pandemic.

“Today feels that extra special because we haven’t seen you all for two years now.

“It’s remembrance. It feels very special to receive this award from you guys.”

The other former Lord Mayor to be honoured was Councillor Tony Downing, who could not attend.

Darren Webb , served with the Navy 1977-2000 a veteran of the Falklands War

Anthony Cooper with Councillors Denise Fox and Anne Murphy.