Def Leppard, John Burkhill or Sean Bean? Who should feature on giant new Sheffield mural?

A new mural is set to replace the giant portrait of stainless steel pioneer Harry Brearley in Sheffield, so we sought your views on who it should feature.

Sheffield’s ‘Man With the Pram’ John Burkhill was a clear favourite among readers to be honoured in the new artwork on the wall of The Howard pub, on Howard Street, near Sheffield station.

Who do you think should feature in the new artwork?

But the indefatigable charity fundraiser was not the only suggestion, with others plumping for local celebrities ranging from Def Leppard and Sean Bean to Marti Caine.

Matt Furness, Martin Scott and Gill Silk were among several readers who felt John would be a fitting subject, with Martin explaining ‘he's a credit to Sheffield and I don’t think he gets enough recognition for what he does’.

The existing mural of stainless steel pioneer Harry Brearley

Other choices included Winston Churchill holding a Sheffield-made knife and fork, Joe Cocker, lord mayor Magid Magid or a scene depicting the city's industrial past.

Blades and Owls fans chipped in, with one United supporter wanting to see striker Billy Sharp commemorated and a Wednesdayite calling for a portrait of manager Steve Bruce as the new messiah.

Artist Pete McKee was the most popular choice as the man who should create the artwork.

Sheffield Council revealed earlier this month that a new artwork was being commissioned after the existing mural was targeted by graffiti vandals.

The council said it was working with the pub and brewer Marston’s and more details would be announced soon.

Several readers wanted to see the existing artwork repaired, or feared that whatever replaces it will only be targeted again by graffiti taggers.

Paul Handley wrote ‘can we not just repair it, and teach people how to not be absolute idiots?’ while Matt Cockayne asked for’an anti-idiot artwork please’.