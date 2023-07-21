News you can trust since 1887
Deer Park Road fire Stannington: Six fire engines sent out as blaze breaks out in Sheffield high rise flats

Six fire crews were sent out after a fire broke out in a high rise block in Sheffield.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 09:59 BST

The fire engines were sent to Deer Park Road, Stannington after a call was received at 5.06pm on Wednesday night from worried residents who had become aware of the blaze.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “The incident was centred in the kitchen and was extinguished by a main jet and had been dealt with by 7.29pm. No one was injured.”

He added no one had to be evacuated or rescued, as no one was in the flat where the incident occurred. The fire did not spread beyond the kitchen.

Fire engines were sent to Deer Park Road, Stannington, after a fire in a high rise block. File picture of fire engine Picture: David Kessen / National WorldFire engines were sent to Deer Park Road, Stannington, after a fire in a high rise block. File picture of fire engine Picture: David Kessen / National World
Fire engines were sent to Deer Park Road, Stannington, after a fire in a high rise block. File picture of fire engine Picture: David Kessen / National World
