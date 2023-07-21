Six fire crews were sent out after a fire broke out in a high rise block in Sheffield.

The fire engines were sent to Deer Park Road, Stannington after a call was received at 5.06pm on Wednesday night from worried residents who had become aware of the blaze.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “The incident was centred in the kitchen and was extinguished by a main jet and had been dealt with by 7.29pm. No one was injured.”

He added no one had to be evacuated or rescued, as no one was in the flat where the incident occurred. The fire did not spread beyond the kitchen.

Fire engines were sent to Deer Park Road, Stannington, after a fire in a high rise block. File picture of fire engine Picture: David Kessen / National World