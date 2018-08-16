Deer butchered by poachers in attacks in Sheffield

Two deer have been found 'butchered' by poachers in Sheffield.

A police investigation is under way into the attacks on land off Shorts Lane, Dore, which have shocked local residents.

Poachers, who had a silver or grey pick-up truck, were reported to the police after being spotted removing the antlers from a dead deer in a field.

When officers arrived they discovered that two deer had been 'butchered'.

South Yorkshire Police said 'only the inedible parts were left behind in the field'.

The force is urging people to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity.

Posting on Facebook, Sheffield resident Tanya Anderson said: "I’m in tears. We walk our dog down Shorts Lane most days and just love seeing those innocent creatures.

"How can anyone be so cruel?

"Please catch those horrible people soon."