DEEPCAR RIVER TO HAVE NATURAL FLOWS RESTORED AFTER NEARLY 130 YEARS

Don Catchment Rivers Trust have partnered with Yorkshire Water, the Environment Agency, and Open Rivers Programme (EU) to restore fish passage in the Upper River Don at Stocksbridge weir in Deepcar, Sheffield.

Stocksbridge Weir, located on the upper Don at Deepcar, Sheffield

There has been evidence of a weir in this vicinity since approximately the 1890s when it was built to provide waterpower to Wharncliffe Fire Clay Works which was involved in the brick-making process.

Only part of the weir is to be removed, with a section retained for its heritage value as well as providing erosion protection at this bend in the river.

The work is set to be completed by summer.

Design and removal of the weir will be carried out by Fishtek Consulting – a specialised fisheries consultant.

Once the barrier has been removed, fish will once again be able to move freely through this stretch of river.

This will allow species such as brown trout, grayling and bullhead to forage, find shelter, disperse, migrate and breed more effectively, resulting in a greater abundance and more resilient populations.

When other barriers further downstream at Oughtibridge have similarly been addressed with fish passage projects, migrating Atlantic salmon and sea trout will, in theory, be able to swim up the River Don as far as Tin Mill weir, 1km upstream.

A more diverse gene pool also helps future generations adapt to environmental change.

This is an important consideration when combatting the effects of climate breakdown on the river environment, such as an increase prevalence of disease and exposure to extreme temperature.

When the weir was constructed, it created sluggish canal-like habitat upstream, which is not what would naturally be found in a swift-flowing river like the Upper Don.

By removing a section of the weir, natural flows will once again be restored to a 200m section immediately upstream.

This will clear away fine sediment leaving gravels, spawning habitat and a diverse riffle and pool habitat – essential for upland fish species to fully complete their lifecycle.

A study will also be carried out at Tin Mill weir to assess and evaluate the range of options for fish passage over thisweir.

Project manager Matt Duffy, fishery habitat officer at DCRT, said: “It’s exciting to be involved with a weir removal project.

"I know the immediate difference this is going to make to the overall river habitat along this reach and can’t wait to see a more diverse river emerge.”

