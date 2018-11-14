Dedicated nurses throw princess party for terminally ill Sheffield woman

Nursing staff in Sheffield went above and beyond the call of duty for one very special patient.

Bettina Dale, aged 30, has end stage cancer and is receiving end of life care at the Palliative Care Unit at the Northern General Hospital, in Fir Vale.

The princess cake made by staff for Bettina Dale

She has been a patient there since July and has formed a very close bond with all the staff.

READ MORE: ‘Sheffield Children’s Hospital was not a job for Jane, it was a life passion’

Bettina told them that she had never had a princess party before despite always wanting one, so staff came together in their own time to organise one for her.

They dressed up as princesses and donated a dress for Bettina to wear, which was specially ironed by laundry staff.

Bettina Dale and nurses at thePalliative Care Unit at the Northern General Hospital

They made her a princess cake and came in on their days off to do her hair and make-up.

READ MORE: New stroke rehabilitation centre opens in Sheffield

To make it a truly memorable day, they also organised free hire of a stretch limo and pizza.

Bettina said: “I felt like I was about to cry I was so happy and shocked. It is the first time anyone has done anything like this for me.”

Senior Sister Jayne Dransfield said everyone came together to make it a really memorable day.

READ MORE: Sheffield NHS is spending £1.68m more on diabetes prescriptions

“Bettina has been with us for a long time and has a very close bond with all staff from clerical and domestic staff to doctors and nurses,” she added.

“She had an amazing day and I am proud to work with such amazing people who made it happen for her.”