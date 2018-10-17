Decision due on Sheffield Christmas Market plans

Planning bosses are due to make a decision on whether this year’s Sheffield Christmas market can take place.

A planning application has been submitted to Sheffield Council seeking permission to site log cabins on Fargate, in the Peace Gardens, Tudor Square and around Sheffield Town Hall.

Last year's Christmas market in Sheffield city centre.

The application, made by the council’s city centre management team, said the market would be set up from November 15, 2018 to January 2, 2019.

It also showed planned opening times of between 10am and 8pm every day.

If approved, the wooden cabins will be in place throughout the festive season – with a vast array of gifts for all the family, plus food, drink and the chance to enjoy a Christmas tipple.

The application is also seeking permission to be able to to set up and remove the cabins four days before and after the event.

A decision is due to be made on Thursday, October 18.