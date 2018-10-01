Debenhams Sheffield stores search for 140 extra Christmas colleagues

Debenhams Moor and Meadowhall stores are on the hunt for over 140 new members of staff this Christmas to help deliver the perfect shopping experience and encourage shoppers to ‘do a bit of Debenhams’.

The colleagues will work on the sales floor during the store’s busiest times including Black Friday, Christmas and the Boxing Day sales. Successful applicants will start mid-November and work until the beginning of January.

Debenhams has a strong position in the gifting market with ranges across beauty, accessories, food and fashion. As a result, it is regarded as the go-to destination for shoppers at Christmas.

Chris Claxton, store manager at Debenhams Meadowhall store, said: “Christmas is our busiest time of year. We begin planning months before the festivities start to make sure we deliver the high level of service that customers expect from Debenhams.

Our sales colleagues play an important role in not only helping shoppers find the right item but also making sure that they have an enjoyable experience instore – they are a vital part of making sure that everyone has the best Debenhams experience possible.”

The retailer is keen to hear from candidates who want to join a great team, have a strong ‘can-do’ approach and are eager to learn the ropes. Previous retail experience is not essential –Debenhams has in fact more recently looked to the hospitality industry for skills, experience and candidates that are fun, sociable and have a genuine love of shopping.

Chris continues: “Many colleagues who join us over this period stay on as permanent members of the team, so it’s a great opportunity for candidates to apply at this crucial time in the recruitment calendar.”

More information on vacancies and how to apply can be found on www.debenhams-careers.com and candidates can sign up for job alerts via the website to receive details of vacancies.

Candidates can also text JOBS to 81066 to receive an immediate link to apply for roles.