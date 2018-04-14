Death of young South Yorkshire teacher 'not suspicious'

Have your say

The death of a young Rotherham teacher is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Chelsey Peart was found dead at a property in Brampton, Rotherham on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old taught arts and textiles at Rawmarsh Community School.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said her death was not being treated as suspicious.

He said: "Emergency services were called to a property in Manor Road, Brampton, at around 7.05pm on Wednesday, April 11 following the discovery of a 27-year-old woman’s body.

In a letter to pupils and parents, headteacer Helen O'Brien described 27-year-old Mrs Peart as 'highly regarded and respected' at the school.

She wrote "I'm very sorry to have to inform you about the tragic death of Mrs Peart, who was a well-loved teacher here at our school. "

Mrs Peart was a highly regarded and respected member of staff. "Our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time."

She said the decided to release news of the death to pupils on Thursday after speaking to Mrs Peart's family.

Mrs O'Brien added: "We have been working closely with advisors from Rotherham Council who are supporting school staff and students following this tragedy.

"We took the decision to tell students about the loss of Mrs Peart after speaking to the teacher's family, who supported us with this.

"We are also offering support to children in school, with support from the council's educational psychology team."

Mrs Peart was also a well respected in the bridal business after starting out making bespoke bridal accessories from her home and achieving global success, securing orders from as far away as America and New Zealand.

Tributes have continued to be posted on social media in memory of Mrs Peart.

Aisha Ibrāhīm posted on Facebook: "She was incredibly sweet and such a friendly face, a tragic loss!"

Jess Morley wrote: "Such sad news thoughts with her family and friends, booked her wedding.. what a lovely person inside and out xx"