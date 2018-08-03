Death of Sheffield woman takes South Yorkshire murder toll to nine

The death of a Sheffield woman yesterday takes the murder toll in South Yorkshire to nine so far this year.

Detectives launched a murder probe following the discovery of a woman's body in a bungalow in Archdale Close, Manor, yesterday afternoon.

Two men were arrested over the death and remain in police custody this morning.

The 30-year-old woman's identity has not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

The murder toll could drop down to eight again, with detectives this morning revealing that the death is now being treated as 'unexplained'.

Eight other murders have been committed in South Yorkshire since the start of the year, with suspects charged in seven of the cases.

The first murder of the year was committed in March, when 22-year-old Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death in Burngreave, Sheffield, as children were making their way home from school.

The dad-of-three was stabbed in his chest when a group of men jumped out of a car and chased him and a friend, who was also seriously assaulted.

Four men arrested over the murder have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Excluding yesterday's killing, Jarvin's murder is the only one for which nobody has been charged.

In May there were five murders in less than two weeks.

On Saturday May 19, Claire Louise Smith, 42, was found dead in Union Street, Barnsley.

A post mortem examination revealed she died as a result of injuries sustained during a physical attack.

Penelope Brownlie, 45 and 57-year-old Justine Wainwright, who is also known as Bridget O’Keefe, both from Britannia Close, Barnsley, have been charged with murder.

Three days later, 22-month-old Erin Tompkins, from Gleadless Valley, died at Sheffield Children's Hospital, having being admitted with head injuries the day before.

Martin Johnson, 19, of Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, has been charged with her murder.

The following day - Wednesday, May 23 - Ryan Jowle, 19, was stabbed to death in Tannery Close, Woodhouse. Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, has been charged with murder.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Jowle died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

The next day - Thursday, May 24 - Samuel Baker, 15, was also stabbed to death after being attacked in Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with murder.

On Thursday, May 31, Sheffield massage parlour boss Jill Hibberd was found stabbed to death in her home.

The 73-year-old, who ran Fantasia on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, was found dead in the living room of her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell.

Her car, a red Audi TT, was discovered stolen and was found in Newmillerdam, Wakefield, five days later.

Trevor Lee Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, has been charged with murder and burglary.

Last month, 38-year-old Dawid Szubert, who was originally from Poland but was living on Park Road, Barnsley, died after suffering head injuries in the town centre.

He fell ill in the Civic Gardens, also known as Mandela Gardens, on Sunday, June 17 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ricky Ramsden, 27, of Dodworth Road, Barnsley, has been charged with murder.

On Tuesday, June 26, Glenn Boardman, 59, was stabbed to death in a house Steven Close, Chapeltown.

Michael Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close,Chapeltown, has been charged with murder.

Last year there were 10 murders in South Yorkshire, with 13 investigated in 2016, another 16 in 2015, 16 in 2014 and 19 in 2013.

Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

