Death of Sheffield woman now 'unexplained' rather than murder

The death of a woman in Sheffield is now being treated as 'unexplained' rather than murder.

A murder probe was launched yesterday afternoon following the discovery of a 30-year-old woman in a bungalow in Archdale Close, Manor, at 12.30pm.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody but the death is now being treated as unexplained, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The property where the woman's body was found remains sealed off and under police guard.

A force spokeswoman said: "Enquiries continue this morning into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old woman in Sheffield, whose body was discovered in a property in Archdale Close.

"A forensic post mortem examination was carried out yesterday evening and as a result of those findings and initial enquiries at the scene, detectives are now treating the woman’s death as unexplained.

"Two men arrested in connection with the woman’s death remain in police custody being questioned by officers and a scene remains in place as the investigation continues."