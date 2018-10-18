Death of man in Sheffield city centre ‘unexplained’

The death of a man in Sheffield city centre this week remains ‘unexplained’.

A man died outside Poundland on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre on Monday

The man, who was in his 50s, was one of two men found unconscious outside Poundland on Arundel Gate on Monday afternoon.

Members of the public raised the alarm and when paramedics arrived one of the men had regained consciousness and left but the other had died.

South Yorkshire Police said the death is still being treated as ‘unexplained’.

A post mortem examination is planned to determine the cause of death.