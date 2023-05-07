Death of man in Barnsley no longer treated as suspicious, say police, as woman released with no further action

The 38-year-old man’s body was discovered inside a property on Springwood Road in the Hoyland area of Barnsley at around 6.30am yesterday morning (Saturday, May 6).
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the man’s murder yesterday, but a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed today (Sunday, May 7) that the woman has now been released with ‘no further action’.
They added: “Although an exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, a post mortem examination carried out last night determined that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“The cordon in place on Springwood Road has been released and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
Anyone with information which could help police with their enquiries should call the force on 101.