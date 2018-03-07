Deadline looms to vote for walkers' paradise in Sheffield to win national award

Time is running out to vote for a Sheffield suburb to be named the UK's best place to walk.

Stocksbridge, on the city's outskirts, has been hailed as a ramblers' paradise thanks to its combination of 'superb' views, 'friendly' locals and top-notch pubs and cafés.

Stocksbridge as seen from Wharncliffe Crags (photo: Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome)

It is one of 10 places across the country to be shortlisted for the inaugural Britain's Best Walking Neighbourhood Award, run by the Ramblers charity.

Voting is now open but you'll have to be quick, with the deadline falling next Wednesday, March 14.

The neighbourhood was nominated by the Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome group, whose website contains around 40 guides for walks in and around the town, which lies in the Upper Don Valley, close to the Peak District.

They highlighted, among other things, the plethora of walking trails in the area, the stunning vistas and its safe and pleasant streets.

One of the many picturesque footpaths in Stocksbridge (Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome)

Chris Prescott, the group's chairman, said: "It's friendly, well-served by public transport and on the doorstep of some superb scenery. It's blessed with easily accessible walking routes, great facilities and lots of good pubs and cafés.

"There's such a variety of scenery, including woodland, moorland and rivers, and there's lots of heritage."

While the area is already popular with walkers and cyclists, he claimed winning this award would raise its profile, especially among those in the south of the city, who may be unfamiliar with its many charms.

Elaine Smith, the group's treasurer, explained why the area deserves your vote.

"We live in a small steel town surrounded by some fantastic countryside. The town itself has a good network of footpaths, for example Bolsterstone to Stocksbridge, into Fox Valley, and shortcuts through housing estates," she said.

"One of the best things about living here is that you can access walks from your front door. Some examples include the unspoilt Ewden Valley, Wharncliffe Crags and woods, Underbank Reservoir, Tinmill and the River Don. It's surrounded by open moors and fantastic views."

* You can vote now at www.ramblers.org.uk/get-involved/campaign-with-us/britains-best-walking-neighbourhood-award.aspx.

* For details of walks in the area, visit www.stocksbridge-walkers.org.uk.