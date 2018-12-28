Dead man named and three more arrested after fatal Doncaster collision

A man who died following a collision in Doncaster last weekend has today been named as 27-year-old Simon Denman.

Simon, who was from the Lincolnshire area, suffered fatal injuries in a crash which took place shortly after 10pm on Sunday, December 23.

The scene of a fatal crash on Bawtry Road,Bessacarr,Doncaster, on Xmas Eve......Pic Steve Ellis

It is reported a black Vauxhall Vectra travelling along Bawtry Road was involved in a collision with a streetlight and a garden wall, with the other occupants of the vehicle fleeing the scene.

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Over the last two days, an additional three people have been arrested after officers conducted warrants in the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire areas as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 25-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Thursday 27 December) on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent and causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

And a 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested by police today (Friday 28 December) on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent and causing death by dangerous driving. Both remain in police custody.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 854 of 23 December 2018.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.