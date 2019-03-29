DBL Sharks Sheffield 86 Bristol Flyers 66

DBL Sharks Sheffield further strengthened their bid for a play-off place with a comfortable triumph over Bristol Flyers at the EIS.

After two months away from home the Sharks were welcomed back with a sell-out crowd and skipper Mike Tuck made his return from a hand injury.

Building on last weekend’s surprise win over London City Royals, the Sharks were commanding throughout the night.

A stunning first quarter saw them lead 28-9 before stretching the advantage to 51-26 by half time.

The Flyers topped the scoring in the third quarter but the Sharks still led by 22 and were 20 points ahead at the final buzzer.

Victory moved the Sharks up to fifth in the BBL Championship.