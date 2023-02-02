Days out: Crich Tramway Village on track for new season which starts next month

Crich Tramway Village workshop team have been busy working on the vintage tram collection, in order to add to the fleet operating during the 2023 season.

The Newcastle 102 tram which has undergone repairs

Blackpool balcony 40 has had a lift and overhaul, while Newcastle 102, Blackpool 166 and London County Council 106 have all undergone repairs.

Subject to satisfactory testing, these tramcars should be back in operation during the 2023 season, which opens on Saturday 11th March at 10.00am.

The overhead line is in the process of being inspected by specialist contractor, Pod-Trak, and the Engineering Team will be cleaning and preparing the tram track in the coming weeks.

Engineering Manager at Crich Tramway Village, Graeme Wigglesworth, said:

“We’re delighted with the progress made on the trams which required maintenance and repairs over the winter, and the overhead line and track will be ready to test the tramcars prior to the new season opening.

“We hope people will enjoy riding on these trams again as well as the others in our collection.”

