Acclaimed Sheffield-based musician David Barnard is taking centre stage with a new post at one of Europe’s most celebrated theatres.

David has been appointed assistant Chorus Director at the Landestheater in the Austrian city of Linz.

The Landestheater – or State Theatre – is the largest theatre in Upper Austria, is made up of three major venues and is owned by the State of Upper Austria.

The celebrated and listed complex dates back more than 200 years and is home to opera, dance and musical theatre as well as being the base for the Bruckner Orchestra Linz, all based in one of Europe’s most modern theatre buildings.

David is taking up an important new post in the Austrian city of Linz

David’s appointment will see him taking up his new post only shortly after completing a season with global music icon André Rieu’s acclaimed Johann Strauss Orchestra in André’s home town of Maastricht in the Netherlands.

​David was born in Australia but his family roots are in Sheffield and he spent many years in the city before taking on a series of international roles, working with leading opera singers of the UK and Europe and then returning to make South Yorkshire his base in 2022.

​“When I returned to Sheffield after a full decade of international work, I had no idea that I would so quickly be taking on such a great new role as the one that has been offered by the Landestheater,” said David.

​“Sheffield will continue to be my home base, particularly because it remains an interesting city to live in but much more of my time will be spent in the beautiful Austrian city of Linz.

​“Perhaps the Peak District will be temporarily swapped for the Alps, but I bet they don’t do a good pub Sunday roast!

​“The role is one I am highly experienced in, with previous chorus master contracts over the years around the world, but this particular appointment places me even more firmly at the heart of Europe’s classical music industry.”