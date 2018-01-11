David is shooting for the top!

A Sheffield sports lecturer has been selected to represent England in this year’s Commonwealth Games.

David Binney, who is a sports science principal lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University, will represent England in the men’s 50m prone rifle shooting event at the Games, which start on April 4, on Australia’s Gold Coast.

David, who lives in Sheffield, was first selected to shoot for Great Britain in 2016 and won bronze at the IWK Berlin International that year and in 2017. He also took home gold and silver at the Commonwealth Shooting Championship in 2016, and is currently ranked number one in Great Britain in the short range event and number two in long range.

David, aged 51, said: “Joining Team England in the Commonwealth Games was a major goal I wanted to achieve. I’m honoured and very proud to represent England in the sport that I have come to know and love.”

David first developed an interest in shooting after seeing the 50m prone rifle event on TV at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He joined the Hallamshire Rifle and Pistol Club and his passion for the sport quickly grew. He now trains at Staveley Rifle and Pistol Club in Chesterfield.

“I now shoot three times a week, I’m a bit obsessed!” said David

In 2012, he was inspired to compete at an elite level when fellow shooter and double Olympic gold medallist, Nicco Campriani, lived with David and his family whilst the Italian was studying for a sport engineering degree at Sheffield Hallam, where David has been a lecturer since 2005.

David added: “I’m really grateful for the support that I have around me.”