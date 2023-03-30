Dave Allen, A&S Leisure Group Chairman, donates £50,000 to Weston Park Cancer Charity

A&S Leisure has donated £50,000 to Weston Park Cancer Charity in aid of new bus travelling around Sheffield - enabling cancer patients and their families, or anyone with suspected signs/symptoms, to receive advice and support.

Dave Allen (A&S Leisure Group) and Kash Purohit of Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Dave Allen, chairman of A&S, has been a long-standing patron of Weston Park Hospital and his £50,000 donation comes at the perfect time to finalise the charity’s upcoming campaign.

The funding is being used to support not only the vital cancer facilities, but also the costs of a new Weston Park Cancer Charity bus and its maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This progressive bus will be travelling around designated locations of Sheffield enabling cancer patients and their families, or anyone with suspected signs/symptoms, to receive advice and support – targeting those who are unable to book an appointment at their busy GP surgeries and anyone struggling to afford transportation to the hospital or find city centre parking, and so forth.

Kash Purohit, retired Oncologist & Cancer Specialist, said “Having worked at Weston Park for nearly 32 years and within the NHS for almost 40 years, I know how important this service will be and the tremendous difference it will make to so many people.

"The team and I would like to express many thanks to my good friend, Dave Allen, for his donation. The funding will see immense benefits for the community, it’s the optimistic next step we need towards the advancement of our care resources.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cancer charity would like to note that with the addition of the new bus, the Sheffield community will be able to turn up without an appointment and are guaranteed that they’ll be seen by one of the onboard nurses or grief and support counsellors – with the bus reaching more diverse areas of the city which need extra aid.

This is not the first time that A&S Leisure Group – the parent company of Owlerton Stadium, Napoleons Casinos & Restaurants, and OEC Sheffield - has made an altruistic donation to Sheffield’s health services.

Mr Allen previously donated to many institutions, including the £1.3 million for a new state-of-the-art surgical robot at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and additional prior donations to Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said, “The Weston Park Charity holds a dear place in my heart, and the people of Sheffield recognise all the significant work they do there for cancer patients in the city and beyond.

"A&S Leisure had a successful festive period, so I think it’s very important to give back to local society. I can’t wait to see the bus in action and the lives it will have a monumental impact on. My close friend Kash was instrumental in coordinating the donation.”

His donation follows fellow contributions from Westfield Health and The National Lottery. The Weston Park Cancer Charity’s bus is set to be up and running by early summer, with triage available five days a week at different sites. In the meantime, The Weston Park Cancer Charity Centre is currently open 9am – 5pm Monday to Friday, offering counselling sessions, advice and cancer treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad