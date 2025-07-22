Dashcam clue and blood trail in stolen van land Sheffield man in jail
Mason Cartledge, aged 24, was traced by police after a van stolen from Todwick, Rotherham, was recovered from the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield and forensically examined.
Examination of the dashcam resulted in the recovery of some audio of a man, later identified as Cartledge, who could be heard stating he was “bleeding from a head injury.
Blood stains in the van were tested and provided a DNA match with Cartledge.
On July 16, at Sheffield Crown Court, Cartledge, of Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to one count of handling stolen goods and was jailed for 15 months. He was also found not guilty of theft and burglary.
The stolen Ford Transit van was found by police on December 11, 2024. It had been stolen four days earlier. earlier from an address in Todwick, Rotherham.
Detective Sergeant Melissa Green praised the meticulous work behind the conviction.
"Cartledge showed no remorse and likely believed he had got away with his offending," she said.
"But thanks to the relentless work of our investigation team - particularly Investigating Officer Shannon Lake - he is now behind bars."
She added: “We understand how disruptive vehicle theft is to people’s lives.
“This case shows how seriously we take it – and how far we’ll go to bring offenders to justice.”
